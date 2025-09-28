Buccaneers fail litmus test after loss to Eagles
It was a valiant effort toward the end, but the Buccaneers couldn't get it done against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bucs faced a 21-point deficit at one point during the second quarter, but they clawed back to an eight-point deficit with dwindling time remaining. They couldn't get the points, so the Buccaneers start off 3-1 and lose their first big test against a marquee NFL opponent.
Here's how it went down:
Eagles pile it on in first quarter
The Buccaneers went to midfield but stalled out, so they had to punt — the Bucs had their second blocked punt of the year, however, and the Eagles took it back for a touchdown to go up 7-0. The Bucs then tried again on offense, but they couldn't get a new set of downs, so they went three-and-out and punted it back, this time, successfully.
The Eagles capitalized on their first offensive possession and marched down the field, scoring on a two-yard shuffle pass to Dallas Goedert to make it 14-0. The Bucs led a long drive after in response, but once again, couldn't get it in to the red zone. Chase McLaughlin's kick was good, making it 14-3, and that was the last play of the first quarter.
Buccaneers' woes continue in second quarter
The Eagles were stopped on their opening drive of the second quarter, but the Bucs weren't able to do anything with their drive, either. Their special teams woes continue when Riley Dixon's punt went just 18 yards, which allowed the Eagles to easily march down the field and score another touchdown to make it 21-3.
The Buccaneers went three-and-out very quickly for their ensuing drive, giving it right back to the Eagles, which took up almost the entirety of the quarter. They got close to the red zone, but the Buccaneers were able to keep them out of the end zone this time. The Eagles kicked a field goal, making it 24-3 with less than a minute remaining in the half.
The Bucs got one more drive to try and make something happen, and they attempted a 65-yard field goal with Chase McLaughlin. Unbelievably, he made it, which gave the Bucs three points to walk into the locker room with. The half ended 24-6 in favor of the Eagles.
Buccaneers get closer in the third quarter
The Eagles went three-and-out on their first drive, and the Bucs returned their punt to the Eagles' 40. The Bucs weren't able to capitalize, though, a story of the day, and so they ended up turning the ball over on downs to the Eagles at the 34. The Eagles couldn't do anything with the opportunity, so they punted it back to the Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers got their first touchdown on the day the very play after, with Baker Mayfield hitting Emeka Egbuka on the run for a 77-yard shot. That play put the Buccaneers within striking distance, putting them within 11 points to make the score 24-13. The Eagles punted back to the Bucs, so they had a big opportunity with eight minutes left in the third.
The Bucs squandered it, fumbling the football on their next offensive drive and giving it back to the Eagles. That turnover would prove to be backbreaking, as the Eagles scored a touchdown on it, going up 31-13.
The Buccaneers wouldn't go down easily, though, and Baker Mayfield threw another splash touchdown for 72 yards. That once again brought the deficit to 11, and the Eagles had the ball when the third quarter (finally) ended.
Buccaneers are close, but no cigar vs. Eagles in fourth quarter
The Buccaneers got the ball back to start the fourth quarter, and they were able to kick a field goal from 57 yards, putting them down eight points, 31-23. The defense forced another punt and Kameron Johnson took the ball back to the 47, but Baker Mayfield threw a backbreaking interception in the end zone that brought the Eagles back out to the 20.
Thankfully, his defense made the save, and the Eagles had to punt back to the Bucs. The Bucs led a long, extended drive in an attempt to tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but a false start and then a Baker Mayfield sack killed the momentum and left the Bucs with their first loss of the season when they weren't able to convert on their last fourth down.
The Bucs will face off against the Seattle Seahawks next week on the road.
