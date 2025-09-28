Buccaneers $12 million starter makes NFL history vs Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had much to celebrate in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
But kicker Chase McLaughlin gave Buccaneers fans something to cheer about right before the break. He drilled a 65-yard field goal, setting a new franchise record and trimming the halftime score to 24-6.
For Tampa Bay, McLaughlin’s kick was a bright spot on what has otherwise been a frustrating afternoon.
McLaughlin Makes Bucs History
The 65-yarder cleared with room to spare and now stands as the longest field goal in franchise history. The previous mark belonged to Matt Bryant, who hit from 62 yards back in 2006.
McLaughlin also set a new personal milestone. His previous career-long make was 57 yards, meaning Sunday’s attempt beat his old mark by eight full yards. That kind of leg strength shows why Tampa Bay brought him in, and he delivered in style against one of the NFC’s toughest opponents.
All of Tampa Bay’s points in the first half came from McLaughlin, who connected on two kicks. While the scoreboard isn’t in the Bucs’ favor, history was made, and McLaughlin can take pride in knowing he provided one of the few highlights of the game so far.
Eagles Controlling the Game
Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, McLaughlin’s record boot didn’t shift momentum much. Philadelphia has been in control since the opening whistle, leaning on Jalen Hurts and their powerful offensive attack to put up 24 first-half points.
Tampa Bay’s defense has struggled to keep Hurts contained, and the Eagles’ balanced offense has kept the Bucs on their heels.
Offensively, the Buccaneers have been unable to sustain drives, with missed opportunities piling up. Without Mike Evans in the lineup and with the offensive line shuffling due to injuries, Baker Mayfield and company have struggled to find rhythm. That left McLaughlin as the lone source of points before halftime.
If the Bucs want to get back in this one, they’ll need to flip the script in the second half. McLaughlin’s history-making moment was special, but Tampa Bay needs more than a record-setting field goal to hang with the defending Superbowl champs.
