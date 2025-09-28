Buccaneers’ $81 million star defender leaves Eagles game with injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with injuries galore to start the 2025 season, and yet they have still managed to get to 3-0 thanks to a slew of game-winning drives.
The Bucs are looking to stay unbeaten, but are in the midst of battling the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Unfortunately, things have not looked great for the Bucs, and they have suffered another pair of injuries, as they will be without two key starters for the remainder of the game. Cornerback Jamel Dean has suffered a groin and hip injury, and pass rusher Haason Reddick has suffered a concussion.
Dean, Reddick suffered injuries vs. Eagles
Reddick joined the team this offseason, looking to prove that he is still one of the elite pass rushers in the league and has turned in solid performances thus far through 3.5 games as a Buccaneer, coming away with 8 tackles and a sack. While his stats may not wow you, Reddick has done all the things asked of him, being tremendous dropping back in coverage and in stopping the run.
Hopefully, Reddick can avoid missing the Bucs' next matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as he looks to clear concussion protocol throughout the week.
Reddick's teammate on the defensive side of the ball, Jamel Dean, was also knocked out of the contest with what appears to be a groin injury.
Dean took a massive pay cut not that long ago, stating that he doesn't want to have to find a new home in a new city. Dean has struggled with injuries during his professional career, and that bug seems to have bitten him once again.
Dean is one of the most consistent coverage corners in the league, and got his first pick this season that went for a touchdown last week against the New York Jets.
Fortunately, if Dean is expected to miss any amount of time, the Buccaneers will be able to insert rookie Benjamin Morrison, who is highly touted and performing well early in his NFL career.
