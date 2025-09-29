Eagles starter responds to fight with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to knock off the Super Bowl champions this past weekend at Raymond James Stadium as the Eagles got off to a hot start and, despite a second half surge from the home team, never relented.
A big reason for the Eagles’ success in this game was their ability to slow down the Buccaneers’ offense in the first half. If not for two massive field goals by Chase McLaughlin, the Bucs would have been down 24-0 at halftime.
Eagles Cornerback was all over the field
When the Eagles were shutting down Baker Mayfield and company, it could be argued that Philadelphia’s second-year cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell, was the biggest reason for the Bucs’ struggles on offense. Mitchell was extremely effective, shadowing Emeka Egbuka for the majority of the game while also providing exceptional run support. He was all over the field, and his aggressiveness was on full display right from the jump.
That aggressiveness carried over into the second half, even after the whistle had been blown. At one point, Mitchell could be seen jawing with Baker Mayfield after the play before his unofficial enforcer, Tristan Wirfs, stepped in to intervene.
However, Mitchell didn’t back down from Wirfs, and instead grabbed hold of the 6’5”, 320-pound tackle’s facemask while continuing to talk trash.
Mitchell explained the altercation postgame
After the game, Mitchell was asked about this encounter with the Bucs’ star tackle.
“He a competitor. I’m a competitor, you know. I’m not going to back down from nobody, so, it was all love. It was all in between the lines. In between the whistle. Nothing really personal. Just competing."
When asked about the size difference between him and Tristan Wirfs, Mitchell said, “I don’t really fear nobody, he’s a great player… Baker is a great player.”
Quinyon Mitchell does not lack confidence. That's obvious, based not just on his play during the game, but how he conducted himself after the whistle, getting chippy with two of the Buccaneers' most important leaders.
