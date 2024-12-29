Duck Steals the Show During Buccaneers Touchdown vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are putting on a clinic on their home field as they take on the Carolina Panthers. In the thick of a race with the Atlanta Falcons to win the NFC South, the Buccaneers are doing exactly what was needed of them, and that is put up a huge game over the Panthers.
With the fourth quarter nearing, Tampa Bay has 41 points over the Panthers, leading 41-14. Despite the many touchdowns being scored, one moment in the third quarter, which neither team took part in, stole the show.
A duck was on the field, trying to get a close-up view of the game, which interrupted the broadcast coverage of the contest. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the post online, garnering nearly 170,000 views in just ten minutes.
Baker Mayfield is putting on a show. Bucky Irving achieved a mark no Buccaneers player has in nearly a decade. Yet the duck is the most viral moment in the game. Maybe he wanted a close-up view of Irving after he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, appreciating a fellow Duck? Who knows.
On 4th and ten and a coming punt from the Panthers, the duck watched the Buccaneers score on a blocked punt. He was then escorted to the sideline for a good view for the game, just not as good as being on the field during play.
Either way, the Buccaneers are making a statement. They re-found their form with the playoffs on the horizon as they search for a bid.
