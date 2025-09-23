Eagles make unusual change ahead of trip to face Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles are set for a marquee Week 4 matchup with both teams coming in undefeated.
NBC Sports’ John Clark reported that the Eagles are changing their travel schedule to Tampa this year.
Instead of arriving on Saturday as usual, Philadelphia will head down on Friday to give themselves an extra day to acclimate to the Florida heat.
Heat Check in Tampa
The weather is expected to play a factor in this game, with weekend forecasts calling for temperatures in the low 90s and humidity hovering around 70 percent on Florida’s west coast. By arriving a day early, the Eagles hope to get a heat acclimation period, which could include a Saturday workout in Tampa.
While that might help Philadelphia, the Buccaneers are well accustomed to these conditions and have often used the Florida climate as a home-field advantage.
History also leans in Tampa Bay’s favor. The Buccaneers are 4-1 in their last five games against the Eagles, including a 33-16 win at Raymond James Stadium last season.
Playing in the heat has traditionally been tough for opponents, especially early in the season, and it adds another layer of intrigue to this NFC showdown.
What’s at Stake in Week 4
Both teams enter at 3-0, but the way they’ve gotten here looks different. Tampa Bay has pulled out three close wins to start the season, relying on resilience and timely plays on both sides of the ball. The Eagles are fresh off a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, showing their ability to rally when things don’t go their way.
The Buccaneers are also navigating injuries. Wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were both ruled out last week, but there’s optimism they could return against the Eagles.
If they’re able to go, that’s a major boost for an offense that has managed to find ways to win despite being shorthanded.
With both teams unbeaten, Sunday’s contest is about more than just adding another win. It’s a chance for the Buccaneers to prove their hot start is no fluke, while Philadelphia is trying to avoid letting Tampa Bay continue its recent dominance in the series.
The Eagles may have changed their schedule, but it won’t change the fact that this game will be a tough test in the Florida heat.
