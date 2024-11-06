Skip Bayless Calls Out Tom Brady’s Broadcasting as Former Bucs QB Faces Criticism
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady — widely regarded as the best NFL player of all time — is now on year two since retiring from the league. He's building out the second act of his career, which comes both in the broadcast booth and world of investing.
As an announcer, Brady didn't walk into the broadcast booth as sharp as he did onto the field during his playing days. His knowledge of football, by no means, is in question. His delivery is what fans are yearning for more from.
Brady has acknowledges this, though it's a $375 million investment from FOX as he will continue to work on his craft to remain close to the gridiron while not playing.
Skip Bayless took to "The Skip Bayless Show" to make his feelings toward Brady as a broadcaster known.
“Alright, good news. Sunday’s Cowboys game is on CBS not on Fox,” Bayless said. “So we get Tony Romo instead of Tom Brady. As I have said 12 trillion times, Tom Brady was the greatest NFL player ever by far. But as a TV analyst, he’s nothing but Daniel Jones. I’m sorry, but Tom Brady drove me nuts yesterday during the Detroit-Green Bay game with his endless, giddy, captain-obvious blabber."
Bayless is known for being quite firm in his takes, using some extreme comparisons to make his point. To compare Brady to Daniel Jones of the broadcast booth is exactly that — extreme — though the legendary signal-caller has far less reps on air than Jones has had on the gridiron.
“He just talks and talks and talks some more about what is so clichedly obvious," Bayless continued. "So annoyingly obvious, so Patriots-Brady talking to the media obvious. So eager to be nice guy Tom obvious. So little insight, so many words. So many close-ups.‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady’. Yeah, we know, unfortunately, we know, Tom."
