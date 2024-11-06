Buccaneers Drop In Week 10 Power Rankings After Overtime Loss To The Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire in their Week 9 matchup on Monday Night Football, even going into overtime, but couldn't get the job done against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated squad. Struggles on third down on both sides of the ball proved to be an obstacle the Bucs just couldn't overcome. Mahomes was 11-12 passing and two touchdowns on the pivotal down and the Chiefs were 12-18 on the night, while the Bucs mustered a paltry 5 of 11. The defense had no answers for the All-Pro quarterback who shredded the Buccaneers' defense time and time again and ended with 291 yards and three scores.
The offense down their top three wide receivers managed to put 24 points on the board including a game-tying touchdown drive with just 27 seconds remaining. The Chiefs came into the day allowing just 82.3 yards on the ground, the Bucs ran for 95. Three touchdowns by the offense to a rag-tag group of wide receivers led by tight end Cade Otton proved to be enough to keep up with the reigning Super Bowl Champs, but in the end it was the fate of a coin toss that did them in. The Bucs didn't get to touch the football in overtime after Mahomes took the offense 70 yards down the field for the walk-off touchdown, the second time that's happened to the Buccaneers this season.
See where everyone has them after an overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 9.
ESPN.com: No. 16
"If the Falcons start to run away with the division, the Bucs will need to rely on a wild-card spot to reach the playoffs, as they did in 2020 — which is where a 4-4 Niners team comes in. Considering the Bucs haven't beaten the Niners since 2018, it would be a huge momentum boost as they enter their Week 11 bye. Then after the bye, Mike Evans (hamstring) returns, and their only remaining opponent with a winning record would be the Chargers in Week 15."
Last Week: No. 13
NFL.com: No. 16
"What Baker Mayfield did Monday night in Kansas City can't be forgotten. Down his top three receivers in the rain, facing one of the NFL's very best defenses — especially in close-out time — Mayfield led the Buccaneers on a stirring game-tying drive late in regulation. He completed six of eight passes for 69 yards on the march, with a few spectacular grabs from Sterling Shepard. But why Tampa Bay didn't go for two there, I'll never understand. You're on the road, significant underdogs, and you have a chance to win the game if you convert and then hold the reigning Super Bowl champs for 27 seconds. The Bucs' defense was on the field for 33 plays in the fourth quarter. Thirty-three! But apparently, Todd Bowles was OK playing some more defense against Patrick Mahomes, and his tired, shorthanded unit went out there for 10 more plays in the rain and couldn't stop him. Tampa's defense played admirably in the first three quarters, but just ran out of gas. It's a third straight loss — and an absolutely gutting one, considering how it played out."
Last Week: No. 16
Yahoo Sports: No. 18
"Head coach Todd Bowles' decision to kick the extra point at the end of regulation will follow him around for a while. If you have one play from the 2-yard line to knock off the Chiefs in Kansas City, you don't pass that and pray to beat Patrick Mahomes in overtime. The Buccaneers played for overtime, and it ended how everyone but Bowles knew it would."
Last Week: No. 15
USA Today: No. 13
"Was Cade Otton the best tight on a field he shared with Travis Kelce on Monday night? Maybe. Bigger picture, the Bucs just need to hang on for their Week 11 bye. But Otton and a cavalry led by injured WR Mike Evans could reignite this team on the other side of the break given Tampa Bay faces six (significantly) sub-.500 squads over the final seven games."
Last Week: No. 13
Sports Illustrated: No. 17
"Todd Bowles getting roasted for not going for two because of the analytics ignores the fact that Kansas City’s situational defense is excellent. They excel at defending mid-range plays, especially ones that are going to challenge a defense sideline to sideline. Plus, two-point conversion success percentages are way down this year, as we’ll get into a few teams from now. That has to be taken into account. "
Last Week: No. 14
NBC Sports: No. 17
"When they get Mike Evans back, things will be different."
Last Week: No. 15
Fox Sports: No. 20
"No moral victories in the NFL, but I do have to admit the Buccaneers have handled the loss of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin impressively. They've gone toe-to-toe with some of the NFL's best these past two weeks, but they've got to find a way to finish some of these close games."
Last Week: No. 17
CBS Sports: No. 20
"They showed well in losing in overtime against the Chiefs Monday night. They are undermanned, but battled all night — which is a good thing to see."
Last Week: No. 18
