Buccaneers Don't Make Move Before Nov. 5 NFL Trade Deadline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some holes in their roster they need to address, but they'll do that through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft — not by making any trades.
Nov. 5 was the NFL's trade deadline, with teams having until 4 p.m. EST to make any trades before being unable to do so for the rest of the year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an injured team and have needs at cornerback, wide receiver and inside linebacker, to name a few, but Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles are satisfied with what they have for now — the trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the Bucs didn't make any moves.
Licht and Bowles have remained firm on their trading stance in that the Bucs like their youth on the squad as it stands and that a trade for short-term help would not, in their eyes, outweigh the consequences in the long term with the capital it would require to land a player like that.
“We like our young guys right now.," Bowles said ahead of the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. "There are guys out there, but for what we would have to give up to get them, in the long run, it’s probably not worth it. For us right now, we’re excited to see our young guys play. We had to play without some defensive guys this year, now we have to play without some offensive guys. We fared pretty well. We think we’ll fare pretty well with these guys.”
Licht has never been one for in-season trades himself. He's only ever traded for one player midseason in his entire Bucs tenure — defensive tackle Steve McLendon, whom he acquired from the New York Jets in 2020. His only other two in-season trades saw him trade players away, trading CB Jonathan Banks to the Lions for a seventh-round pick in 2016 and then trading linebacker Mark Baron to the Rams and LB Jonathan Casillas to the New England Patriots.
Now, Tampa Bay will focus on winning as many games as possible in hopes of a playoff bid for 2024, and they'll do it majorly with the players they already have on the roster.
