Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Win Over Panthers in Week 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 to stay alive in the playoff race for the NFC South divisional crown, and boy, did they get it.
The Bucs offense scored 48 points on the Panthers and the defense pitched another second-half shutout as they re-took control of their playoff destiny thanks to a Falcons loss later that evening. Now, all the Bucs need to do is win their final game against the New Orleans Saints and they're in the playoffs for their fifth consecutive season, something only the Bills and Chiefs have done in the NFL this
Pass Rush Comes Alive
The Bucs' pass rush or lack thereof has been a talking point all season. Just 11 of the team's 39 sacks have come from their edge rush room with a majority of the team's sack production coming from the defensive line. Calijah Kancey leads the team with 7.5, followed by Vita Vea, Lavonte David, and Logan Hall. Pressures are there as Yaya Diaby is in the top 15 in the NFL in applying it but the sack numbers haven't followed suit.
Anthony Nelson leads the room with four sacks, followed by Diaby's 3.5. On Sunday though, the edge rush room made their presence felt by getting to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young three times on the day. Nelson, Diaby, and second-round rookie Chris Braswell all got to Young, bringing him down for lost yardage. Braswell was accounted for a strip sack as Young fumbled the ball on his way down. The Bucs just brought back veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett hoping to give the room a boost. If he can help the Bucs at this point of the season and the outside linebacker room can keep attacking teams like they did on Sunday, the room might be coming alive at just the right point for a playoff push.
Baker Is Baking
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing elite football right now. For the second straight game, he's topped 300 yards passing and for the second time in three weeks, he's won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. On Sunday, he torched the Panthers' defense for five touchdowns while directing seven scoring drives with just one punt on the day.
Over the last three games Mayfield has thrown for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception. He's been more decisive with his reads and has had an extra zip on his passes. He has full command of the offense and it has been showing up at the perfect time as the Bucs continue to push towards the playoffs. He'll need another big game on Sunday to lock up the NFC South and secure a spot in the playoffs.
Bucky Is RB1
The numbers have pointed to rookie running back Bucky Irving as the team's top running back these last few weeks, but Rachaad White has typically continued to get the start to open the game. That changed on Sunday when it was Irving who got the nod to start the game, and he didn't disappoint. Irving churned out 113 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry on the day. As he does, Irving also was featured in the passing game as well, reeling in four receptions for 77 yards.
Needing just over 80 yards rushing, Irving became the Bucs' first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin last accomplished the feat in 2015. Irving is now just 70 yards shy of 1,500 all-purpose yards and will have the opportunity to reach the number on Sunday. While Irving looks to be RB1 going forward, White will still have a significant presence in the game plan and is over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. The duo has been dynamic for the Buccaneers this season and will be pivotal in the team's post-season success.
