Former NFL QB Praises Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield After Career-High Marks in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers handled their business in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers, beating them for the second time this season in dominating fashion 48-14. While the Bucs needed the win in order to keep their playoff chances alive, they needed the Washington Commanders to come up big on Sunday Night Football against the Falcons to launch the Bucs back into first place in the NFC South.
The Commanders did just that in overtime as the Falcons gave them everything they could handle with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. The Buccaneers now sit in first place in the division and will have a chance to secure their fourth straight NFC South crown with a win in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints.
A large reason behind the success of Tampa Bay this season has come from the offense, and in particular, quarterback Baker Mayfield. In Week 17's matchup against the Panthers, Mayfield once again got to baking as he completed nearly 85% of his passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns while not turning the ball over and only getting sacked twice.
Baker's resurgence since arriving in Tampa Bay has been remarkable after his up-and-down career with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams, and those around the league are finally starting to take notice of his transformation. Former NFL quarterback and current sports media personality, Robert Griffin III, pointed out Mayfield's successes since almost being run out of the league as a starting quarterback.
Mayfield has reached career highs in many categories and currently has the second most passing yards (4,279) in the NFL behind Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and is tied for the second most passing touchdowns with 39 with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Baker and the Buccaneers will look to finish out their season on a high note when they face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 in an effort to secure the division and make the playoffs for a fifth straight season.
