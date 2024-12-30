Falcons Loss is Buccaneers' Gain as Tampa Bay Now Controls Playoff Destiny
It's never a comfortable feeling for an NFL team when their fate is dependent on a game they aren't even playing in.
And that's exactly the position the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in Sunday evening. Following a frustrating loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week earlier, the Bucs responded appropriately on Sunday afternoon by dominating an inferior opponent at home. The Bucs' offense looked as good as any unit in the league when they blasted the Carolina Panthers' defense from start to finish at Raymond James Stadium, ultimately securing a 48-14 victory.
Despite the victory, the Bucs still needed the Washington Commanders to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night in order to regain the top seed in the NFC South heading into the final week of the NFL season.
Just like their fans, you better believe the Buccaneers players planned to keep a close eye on the outcome of the Commanders-Falcons game on Sunday night. During his sideline interview with Evan Washburn, immediately following the Bucs victory over the Panthers earlier in the day, Baker Mayfield was asked about his plans to view the game. The Bucs quarterback offered a response that surely represented all Bucs fans around the globe.
"Big Jayden Daniels fan tonight. Just rooting hard, that's it."
Mike Evans was far more reserved following his 2 TD performance vs. Carolina, telling reporters in the locker room he wasn't sure how or if he would watch the game with his family. That said, it's hard to imagine Evans not tuning into a game with such significant implications for his own team.
In Washington, the Commanders got off to a slow start, and with Michael Penix Jr. looking like a clear upgrade over Kirk Cousins in just his second NFL game, the Falcons held a 17-7 lead at halftime.
But just like Baker Mayfield wanted, Jayden Daniels took control in the second half. After Washington was able to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter, Penix led a miraculous drive for the Falcons which concluded with a TD strike on 4th down to Kyle Pitts which tied the game at 24-24 with just over four minutes remaining.
After both offenses stalled out on their final possessions, a game that had millions of viewers outside of Washington and Atlanta on the edge of their seat was headed to overtime.
After winning the coin toss, Washington got the ball first, and Jayden Daniels did the rest as he led a methodical drive which took 12 plays and 7:15 minutes before hitting veteran tight end Zach Ertz at the front of the endzone to seal the game for Washington.
And just like that, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back in the driver's seat of the NFC South Division.
Now, with one game remaining on the schedule, the postseason formula for the Buccaneers is much simpler than it was 24 hours ago. If the Buccaneers can prevail at home against a struggling New Orleans Saints team, they will have officially clinched their fourth consecutive NFC South Division title, while sealing their spot as the 4 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
It's been a roller-coaster season for the Bucs. And after so many ups and downs over the course of the 16 games they've played this year, it will be much simpler for the Bucs in Week 17 — win, and you're in.
