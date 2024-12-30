Luke Kuechly Reveals Why Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is Extremely Impactful
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off a dominating victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was sharp, while running back Bucky Irving was incredibly impactful on the ground as Tampa Bay posted 48 points in the 48-14 win over the Panthers.
Looking to secure another NFC South victory to get into the postseason, the Buccaneers needed help from the Washington Commanders, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday Night Football contest.
The Buccaneers left no room for error in their game, though. En route to the 48-point outing, Mayfield cashed in on five passing touchdowns while completing 27 of his 32 attempts for 359 yards. The Oklahoma product was nothing short of elite in the massive win.
Mayfield's top target was superstar wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught eight passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns himself.
After his huge weekend, former Panthers star linebacker Luke Kuechly broke down what makes him so elite while appearing on pundit Kay Adams' show "Up & Adams." He claimed it was Evans' ability to get out wide and make a play on his own, not having to be schemed up to get open or anything. He'll find a way to catch the ball when it is near him.
"Hey Mike, go get open, I'm gonna throw the ball near you and go win," Keuchly said. "As the season goes on and you get into December and January, you need players that can just go win and make plays. I played against Mike for a long time, he's been in Tampa for a long time. He's always over 1,000 yards.
"Guys like that, you don't need to scheme them open, you don't need to draw plays up for him. All you need to tell him is, 'Hey Mike, we need to throw you the ball right here, what do you like, and go beat this guy.'"
Mayfield has had a career resurgence since arriving in Tampa Bay. Having Evans as his top target has certainly helped that to be the case.
