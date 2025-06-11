Father of Bucs rookie dealing with unspecified health issue
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a few of the most notable undrafted rookies on the open market earlier this offseason.
Considering his last name and growing spotlight, there's obviously a lot of attention on former Colorado standout and Buccaneers safety, Shilo Sanders. To his credit, Sanders has done all the right things publicly since not being selected during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
Head coach Todd Bowles was quick to praise Sanders at rookie minicamp last month. It's clear he has a legitimate shot to stick with the Buccaneers if he stays on this track going into training camp.
READ MORE: How is Bucs star WR Chris Godwin doing with rehab?
The son of legendary two-sport athlete turned college football head coach, Deion Sanders, the undrafted rookie had the best two years of his career while playing for his father at Colorado.
A polarizing figure himself, Deion Sanders has settled in with the Colorado Buffaloes, continuing his rise on the coaching scene. However, he's battled plenty of health issues over the past few years, including blood clots that resulted in the amputation of two toes on his left foot.
Leading up to his third year with the Buffaloes, Sanders is dealing with an unspecified illness, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. The issue has resulted in Sanders missing the beginning of summer camps which are a vital time for colleges to evaluate prospective recruits.
Sanders was also slated to be the keynote speaker at the annual symposium for the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research. The organization revealed that he was unable to attend three days before the event as Sanders was replaced by NBA legend Magic Johnson.
According to one of his other sons, Deion Sanders Jr., the former NFL and MLB star is beginning to feel more like himself.
“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” Sanders Jr. said while live on YouTube. "When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know, I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”
That's certainly positive news as Sanders is likely doing everything in his power to get back to his duties while supporting his two sons who are playing in the NFL.
READ MORE: Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick getting national buzz for 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs
• Baker Mayfield shares inside story on Buccaneers' OC transition
• NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter