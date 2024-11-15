Flashback Friday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Mike Edwards Is A Ball Hawk
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers playmaking safety Mike Edwards is back with the team after clearing waivers once the Tennessee Titans waived him earlier this week, and he will look to bring those traits that made him a turnover machine back to Tampa.
Following his stint with the Buccaneers that awarded him a Super Bowl ring in 2020, the former third-round pick made his way to Kansas City where he won his second Super Bowl before signing with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason. The Bills eventually released Edwards from his contract before landing with the Titans.
Now back in Tampa Bay, Edwards will fill a role he is extremely familiar with — backing up Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead. During his first go around with the Buccaneers, Edwards fit perfectly into Todd Bowles' scheme and was a ball hawk all over the field, creating havoc everywhere he went.
The Buccaneers have a bye week this week so we thought, hey — why not show some love to the newest member of the Bucs' Krewe by throwing it back to his two pick-six game against the Atlanta Falcons back in 2021?
You couldn't script a better outcome for the Edwards and the Buccaneers' defense on the day. If Edwards can maintain his spot with the Buccaneers he will bring leadership and a veteran presence as the team turns their attention towards the New York Giants and a strong second-half finish following the bye week to try and make a run for the playoffs.
