Buccaneers Actually Climb Several Power Rankings After Loss
Things went from bad to worse as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their fourth straight game after a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the 49ers. The loss dropped the team to a 4-6 record heading into the bye week, putting them behind in the race for the NFC South division title and a wild card spot. The Bucs must take this time off to get healthy, recalibrate and prepare for their final stretch of games to close the season. Thankfully, the road looks easier than the one they were just on with only one of their remaining opponents with more than three wins on the season. The Buccaneers are 17-5 after Week 13 since 2020 and will need that steak to continue when they come out of their Week 11 bye.
See where everyone has them after an overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 9.
ESPN: No. 16
"Irving isn't even considered RB1 on this team — Rachaad White is — and his 5.1 yards per rush is sixth best in the league among running backs. His 27.1% first downs per rush is fourth best at the position. With Pro Bowlers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) out with injuries, Irving has been an unsung hero, even if it hasn't translated into wins over the past four weeks."
Last Week: No. 16
NFL.com: No. 16
"Since the Buccaneers took a 10-0 lead against the Ravens back in Week 7, they’ve fallen hard, tallying four straight losses to contending teams, with three of them coming at home. Making it tougher to swallow is that the Bucs had their chances to win all four. Sunday’s wild loss was especially maddening, considering how many chances the 49ers gave the Bucs to win it. Baker Mayfield made some heroic plays, but Tampa Bay still came up just a little short again. With this team at 4-6, things look a bit dire on the surface, especially with WR Chris Godwin out of the year and Mike Evans not a guarantee to be ready after the Week 11 bye. LT Tristan Wirfs and CB Zyon McCollum also were hurt Sunday. But Evans is expected back at some point, and the Bucs' upcoming schedule is quite favorable, with the remaining opponents’ winning percentage sitting at .328. Don’t punt on them just yet."
Last Week: No. 16
Yahoo Sports: No. 17
"The Buccaneers are a couple plays from being 3-0 vs. the Lions, Chiefs and 49ers. They should have beat the division-leading Falcons in Atlanta, too. It’s not all bad luck; there’s something to be said about being consistently unable to finish games."
Last Week: No 18
CBS Sports: No. 19
"The injuries have crippled this team, yet they are in games against good teams and still have a playoff shot. But they can't afford many more losses."
Last Week: No. 20
Fox Sports: No. 18
"Tough stretch for the Bucs. They’re, at most, half a dozen plays from being above .500. They’re also in danger of slipping out of the playoff race. Fortunately for them, the schedule eases up in a big way. But can they take advantage?"
Last Week: No. 20
NBC Sports: No. 17
"If they don’t win coming out of the bye, it’s time to bid farewell to their playoff hopes."
Last Week: No. 17
USA Today: No. 17
"They've dropped four straight, all against likely playoff teams. But Baker Mayfield's completion Sunday while stiff-arming Niners DE Nick Bosa on the run is as good a play as you'll see a quarterback make."
Last Week: No. 13
Sports Illustrated: No. 16
"I’m calling it right now: The Buccaneers are going to make the playoffs. Giants, Panthers, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Panthers and Saints make up the remainder of a schedule that may not have a single loss on it. My takeaway from the San Francisco game is that this team is still slinging it down all of its top weapons and, now, pass protector."
Last Week: No. 17
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predict Winner of Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Could Join Tom Brady in a Franchise Record
• ESPN Ranks Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver as Top 10 Free Agent for 2025
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Leads Rookie RBs in Multiple Stats