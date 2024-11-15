Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predicted To Land Former All-Pro Texans WR in Free Agency
The Houston Texans traded for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in April, sending a 2025 second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for his services. Once in Houston, the franchise erased the final three years of Diggs' contract — lining him up to become a free agent following the 2024 season.
Diggs was expected to come in and immediately contribute for the Texans, which he did, contributing 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns — all of which led the team. While Diggs was set for another strong season everything turned on its head once he went down with a season-ending torn ACL in the Texans' Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
With his 2024 season now on the shelf and in the books, Diggs is turning his attention to rehab as he prepares to enter free agency this offseason where he likely will have several suitors at his disposal.
According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, one of those suitors could be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depending on the direction that the Glazers, Jason Licht, and the franchise want to go when it comes to wide receiver Chris Godwin.
"Diggs could be a sneaky target for the Buccaneers, should they lose Chris Godwin in free agency. They are projected to have $31.1 million in cap space, and Diggs might accept an incentive-laden contract that fits with their financial plan."
It is an interesting thought here for the Buccaneers. Do they keep the player who exemplifies the type of person and athlete they want in their locker room and the guy who has been loyal to them since entering the league, or do you want to swap him out for a guy who is slightly older but has less wear and tear on his body?
Both receivers now have an injury history, but Godwin has suffered two drastic season-ending ones at this point of his career. However, the case can be made that Godwin is the Buccaneers' x-factor when he is on the field, and before his injury, he was one of, if not the, best receiver in the league.
An interesting take would be to have both of these guys in the fold in Tampa Bay to form a formidable trio with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Diggs. However, this scenario seems a bit of a long shot considering that the Buccaneers have holes in other areas that are more concerning than their skill positions on the offensive side of the ball.
While Diggs still has plenty left in the tank at 31 years of age, he is a lot like Godwin in being able to create space and move the first down markers. Diggs could be willing to take a team-friendly deal to land with a contender but it will be interesting to see what direction the Buccaneers decide to go in once the season completes.
