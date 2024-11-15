Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Continues to Impress Into Bye Week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their struggles recently. And although there's plenty to fix before headfing into the bye week while 4-6, the team can hang its hat one one aspect — its offensive line.
Tampa Bay's offensive line has been excellent in 2024, and it's been a big reason why the run game has been able to flourish once again after some downtime. The team brought in rookie center Graham Barton and left guard Ben Bredeson in free agency, and both those pickups have been a big boost.
Pro Football Focus grades every offensive line heading into every week of the NFL season, and their rankings going into Week 11 reflect this. They have the Buccaneers' o-line at No. 6 in the NFL, showcasing just how good the unit has been this year.
Here's what PFF writer Zoltan Buday had to say about Tampa Bay's offensive line play so far this season:
"Left tackle Tristan Wirfs exited Tampa Bay’s Week 10 loss to the 49ers with a knee injury and is expected to miss some time. He was replaced by Justin Skule, who allowed the lone sack given up by the Buccaneers' offensive line in Week 10.
Left guard Ben Bredeson played a perfect game in pass protection against San Francisco. Not only did he not allow pressure, but he also was not beaten once. Bredeson’s 89.3 PFF pass-blocking grade led all guards in Week 10."
The Bucs have been blessed with good line play this year, but that will likely depend on the status of Tristan Wirfs going forward. Wirfs sprained his MCL against the San Francisco 49ers, and the team will need him back sooner than later. The Bucs having a bye week in Week 11 helps in that regard, so hopefully he'll be ready to go shortly after Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
