Bucs Could be Leading NFC if Not For Abysmal Record in Close Games
It's usually unwise to play the 'what if' game. But that doesn't mean it can't be fun to do on occasion.
In the case of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, fun wouldn't exactly be the word to use when describing the feelings that might arise when playing the 'what if' game. Adjectives like 'depressing', 'frustrating', or 'demoralizing' would be more appropriate.
KFordRatings recently conducted an experiment to see how the NFL standings would look at this point of the season if each one-possession NFL game had the opposite result than what actually transpired.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Super Bowl-Winning Safety Is Headed Back To Tampa Bay
The results are, well... not surprising. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had achieved the opposite result in each of their one possession games this season, they wouldn't just have a better record, they would be the number one team in the entire NFC.
Two overtime losses, one to Atlanta and one to Kansas City, as well as a last-second loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 are just a few recent examples of when the Bucs came out on the wrong side of games that went right down to the wire.
It's certainly frustrating for fans of the Buccaneers to see their team just a few possessions away from being first in the conference, as opposed to 12th where they find themselves currently.
Many fingers have pointed in the direction of head coach, Todd Bowles, who has not only been criticized for conservative decisions in many of these close games, but also for his inability to orchestrate any semblance of an effective defense — which is supposed to be his area of expertise.
It's also worth noting is the fact that several of the best teams in the league would be in a significantly worse position had they not been able to pull out so many close games. Look no further than the 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs, who would be sitting with a 2-7 record if their one possession games had an opposite result.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Give Support to Tampa Bay Rays After Steinbrenner Field Move
With seven games still left on the schedule, all hope is not lost for the Buccaneers. And although they would be much better off had they managed to pull out a couple of those close games, with a healthier roster and much easier schedule the rest of the way, there's a very realistic possibility that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can put together a winning streak to finish off to the 2024 regular season and give themselves a fighter's chance at the postseason.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• See Every Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sack From the 2024 NFL Season So Far
• Former Super Bowl-Winning Buccaneers HC Jon Gruden Lands Deal With Sports Network
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Punter Hoping To Find New Home in NFC East
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predict Winner of Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight