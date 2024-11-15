Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Midseason Mock Draft Round-Up
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a precarious position right now sitting at 4-6 as they head into their bye week. They have the easiest schedule in the NFL coming up by strength of schedule metrics and a strong finish could possibly propel them into the playoffs as either division champs or through a Wild Card spot.
However, if they don't make the playoffs, they aren't likely to be bad enough to finish with a top-10 pick in the NFL draft. The Bucs are currently slated to pick 14 if the season were to end today and while you can still find an impact player there in the draft, the general feeling is if you're not going to make the playoffs, a top-10 pick is preferred.
The Bucs will have several needs entering draft season and although they could fill some of those through free agency they will still need to look at several positions in the draft. Wide receiver will be a position the Bucs should look into heavily, especially if they decide not to bring Chris Godwin back in the fold, but they could also lose both of their starting linebackers. Lavonte David could choose to retire, while finding an upgrade to impending free agent K.J. Britt should be a priority as well. Cornerback depth will come into the picture with Jamel Dean in the last year of his deal and a lack of bodies at the position that has been highlighted this season. An impact edge rusher, potential left guard and backups at tight end, defensive tackle, and quarterback will need to be examined as well.
Here are some of the latest mock drafts presenting some options and projecting what the Bucs could do come April.
Athlon Sports
Jalon Walker | EDGE/LB | Georgia
"Tampa Bay needs an impact player who can consistently get after the quarterback, as well as an upgrade at inside linebacker, especially if Lavonte David retires after this season. So, why not get you a Bulldog who can do both? One of the fastest-rising prospects in the entire class, Walker can line up off the ball or on the line of scrimmage, and he can make huge plays in any situation."
CBS Sports
Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri
"Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury and is also entering free agency this offseason. Jalen McMillan may prove to be a valuable contributor for the Buccaneers, but the team may still pursue a player like Luther Burden III to fill out the receiver room."
Fox Sports
Jalon Walker | Edge | Georgia
"At 34 years young, Lavonte David remains one of the NFL’s most dependable off-ball linebackers, but he can’t play forever. Walker possesses the range to ease the transition to the next era of Buccaneers football and he is a gifted pass rusher as well. Given that the Bucs’ most productive pass rushers are defensive tackles Vita Vea (five sacks) and Calijah Kancey (four), a versatile defender like Walker would make a lot of sense."
Sports Illustrated
Benjamin Morrison | CB | Notre Dame
"The Buccaneers rank No. 31 in pass defense. Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury after six games, but he’s fundamentally sound with proven ball skills. He had six interceptions as a freshman in 2022 and three in ’23. Prior to his injury this season, Morrison allowed only 12 receptions for 125 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets."
USA Today
Abdul Carter | DE/OLB | Penn State
"Leaks are springing up everywhere on Todd Bowles' defense, which has given up 31.3 points per contest in its last six games while setting an NFL low with 425.3 yards per game. A step in the right direction would be to address an underperforming pass rush by adding Carter, a blur off the edge who still has room to grow as he learns not to rely solely on his pure explosiveness."
The Draft Network
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
"The Buccaneers have been hit hard by injuries this year, with a season-ending injury to veteran receiver Chris Godwin and another injury to Mike Evans. Both of these players have been key pieces to the Buccaneers' success over the past decade, but now it's time to start thinking about the transition. With this pick, the Buccaneers select receiver Luther Burden III, a dominant slot receiver who can work in a similar way to Godwin."
Walter Football
Abdul Carter | OLB | Penn State
"The Buccaneers have some major problems in their secondary, particularly at cornerback. What could help is an explosive edge rusher to rattle opposing quarterbacks. Abdul Carter has been described as a missile as a pass rusher."
Pro Football Focus (Most Mocked Player)
Nic Scourton | Edge | Texas A&M
"Tampa Bay’s defense has been buoyed by the standout play of Yaya Diaby, but the team’s collective edge rushers sit 21st in pressure rate, with no other edge rusher winning on more than 12.6% of reps. Scourton would fix that in a heartbeat, given his 67 pressures over the last two years, not to mention his stellar 84.2 run-defense grade in 2024."
