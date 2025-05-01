Former Colorado star gives Buccaneers fans inside look ahead of rookie minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a notable move following the 2025 NFL Draft, signing former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders to an undrafted free agent contract. While there is probably some disappointment that Sanders was selected, he's still got a chance to make a Buccaneers team that dealt with plenty of injuries in the defensive backfield last season.
Sanders, to his credit, is taking this opportunity seriously and working to get into the best shape of his life. With rookie minicamp just around the corner, he provided an inside look into his preparation in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday.
"I'm in the NFL now, you know what I'm saying? We've got camp next week. I report May 8th and I've got to be ready, bro, ready to go, ready to fly around, just be in the top shape of my life," Sanders said. "I'm about to get right...we're about to put in some work. This is a daily grind, I'm just letting ya'll see it right now."
Sanders started off by warming up with jumping jacks and light jogs across the field. Then, he took a small break to meet with New Orleans Saints star, Alvin Kamara. That led to some jokes between the two as the Buccaneers and Saints rivalry is one of the most heated in the NFL.
If everything goes to plan, Kamara and Sanders will be facing off in 2025.
That's when the real workout began as Sanders went through a variety of backpedal drills, showcasing his quick hips and ability to explode out of the break. He concluded each segment with a 40-yard sprint. By the end of the field work, it was clear the workout was taking its toll.
Still, Sanders finished things off in the gym by hitting his core.
"You know in Tampa, they've got all the beaches, I've got to be ready," Sanders joked. "I gotta get my summer body."
Sanders revealed that he plans to go house-hunting in Tampa next week and he's going to take fans along for the ride. He's excited about the next chapter in his football journey as he joins the Buccaneers.
"I'm excited man, just to get ready before I get there so I can get there in shape, I can run all day. I'm just feeling good. I feel real good about Tampa, bro. It's just a new place for me to go," Sanders said. "I've been in Colorado for like two years now and my whole life, we've always moved a lot. I've been really blessed with a whole life of change so this next change upcoming is really cool, I'm looking forward to it but I'm ready to get on the road...Tampa, I'm going to be there soon."
During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had two outings of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23.
