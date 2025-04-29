Buccaneers’ 400-pound rookie surprises with significant weight loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the heaviest player in NFL history when they signed former Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson following the 2025 NFL Draft. Watson checked in at a whopping 464 pounds at Florida's Pro Day in March, bringing into question just how effective he'll be at the professional level.
To his credit, Watson appears to be working himself into shape for his stint with the Buccaneers.
According to the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, Watson's high school coach informed the publication that he's down to 437 pounds. That's a 27-pound difference in a little over four weeks.
At the very least, this is a promising sign regarding Watson's level of commitment. He had weight issues throughout his time in Gainesville and managing his mass will be one of the most important aspects when it comes to his chances of making the Buccaneers' 53-man roster.
Watson is an absolute behemoth but his conditioning has limited his effectiveness and potential between the lines. Over the last three seasons, he appeared in 38 games and made 12 starts, totaling 56 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
The Florida native recorded a career-high five tackles in Florida's 45-38 loss to Florida State on November 25, 2022. Watson never missed a game during his time with the Gators.
During Florida's Pro Day, Watson posted 36 bench-press reps of 225 pounds, more than any player who participated at this year's combine. He also ran a 5.93 40-yard dash and had a 25-inch vertical jump.
The Buccaneers made a solid financial investment to secure Watson's services. The franchise provided him a $20,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $50,000 of his contract. That shows there is some belief that Watson could stick around.
The potential pairing of Watson and two-time Pro Bowler Vita Vea is certainly enticing. Vea is a massive man himself, standing at 6-foot-4, 347-pounds. At his current reported weight, Watson would still hold a 90-pound advance over Vea.
