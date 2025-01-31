Former Buccaneers QB has strong belief in new Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard
Former NFL journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick remains one of the most popular NFL personalities in the business.
Due to his outspoken personality and flare for the dramatic, Fitzpatrick has managed to remain a fan favorite in nearly every city he's ever played in. Tampa Bay was certainly no exception, as Fitzpatrick provided the fans at Raymond James Stadium with plenty of thrills during the two seasons he was there backing up Jameis Winston.
What a quarterback duo that was.
These days, Fitzpatrick works as a Thursday Night Football analyst for Amazon Prime. Thankfully, Fitz has continued to make his opinions known, whether that be on the TV desk, online, or when interacting with fans at the various NFL stadiums he visits throughout the season. It's part of what has allowed him to maintain such a positive reputation among the general public.
On Friday, shortly after it was announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had named Josh Grizzard as their new offensive coordinator, Fitzpatrick made his opinion known.
"I was with Grizz in Miami for two years and knew he would get this chance at some point in the near future…Despite his questionable decision making when selecting a college, I am really happy and excited for him and the Bucs."
The comment about Grizzard's choice of college is simply a former Harvard graduate (Fitzpatrick) having some fun at the expense of a former Yale graduate (Grizzard).
More important, though, is the fact that Grizzard clearly made an impression on Fitzpatrick when he was one of his coaches with the Miami Dolphins just a couple of seasons ago. The fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick — who has played for as many coaches as almost anyone in the history of the NFL — thought Grizzard was destined to ascend into this type of role, speaks to the potential that the Bucs' new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has possessed for some time now.
