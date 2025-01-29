Former Buccaneers No. 1 overall pick joins FOX as Super Bowl LIX correspondent
On Wednesday, it was announced that free agent quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to take on a role for FOX Sports Digital as a correspondent during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.
Jameis' primary objective in this new role will be to create video content highlighting his favorite dining and entertainment establishments in New Orleans.
The selection of Jameis Winston for this role makes perfect sense for several reasons.
First of all, Winston spent three seasons playing for the Saints from 2020-2023, which means he must have a good feel for the world-famous culinary and entertainment scene that exists in New Orleans.
Secondly, and most important of all, it's Jameis Winston.
Even before he first entered the NFL as the first overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2015, Jameis Winston was providing hilarious soundbites and engaging pre game speeches as a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the National Champion Florida State Seminoles.
In the nine years that have passed since Winston was drafted into the NFL, the unpredictable quarterback has only further cemented his reputation as one of the most hilarious, entertaining, and viral athletes in the world.
As such, it's all but guaranteed that Winston will provide some hilarious moments acting as a correspondent during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. After all, whether intentional or not, when Jameis Winston has a microphone in front of him, people tend to be entertained by whatever comes out of his mouth.
