Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named loser of NFL coaching cycle after Liam Coen bolts

Baker Mayfield will have another new offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third straight year.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off the best season of his career throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

For the second straight year, Mayfield led the Bucs to the playoffs, but he also has lost his offensive coordinator again. A year after Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers, Liam Coen exited to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton declared Mayfield as a "loser" as a result of the coaching cycle after losing Coen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a throw in overtime
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a throw in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Baker gets the short end of the stick

"While Trevor Lawrence should feel encouraged by the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Liam Coen, Baker Mayfield probably doesn't love the idea of learning a new offensive system in his third consecutive term with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Moton wrote.

"To Mayfield's credit, he transitioned well between Dave Canales and Coen, recording career highs in several passing categories this past season, though ideally, quarterbacks prefer stability within offensive systems.

"The Buccaneers can hire someone already on staff for a more seamless transition, but they may bring in an outside candidate like Coen, who came from Kentucky last offseason.

"Coming off his two best years as a pro, Mayfield should be able to rack up numbers with Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton under contract, but it's realistic to expect a drop-off in his production."

Mayfield is no stranger to a coaching change, as he has worked with seven different offensive coordinators in as many NFL seasons. He will just have to continue finding his rhythm with whoever replaces Coen, but with the Bucs' track record, they will have a chance to make a match made in heaven.

Published
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.