Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named loser of NFL coaching cycle after Liam Coen bolts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off the best season of his career throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.
For the second straight year, Mayfield led the Bucs to the playoffs, but he also has lost his offensive coordinator again. A year after Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers, Liam Coen exited to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton declared Mayfield as a "loser" as a result of the coaching cycle after losing Coen.
Baker gets the short end of the stick
"While Trevor Lawrence should feel encouraged by the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Liam Coen, Baker Mayfield probably doesn't love the idea of learning a new offensive system in his third consecutive term with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Moton wrote.
"To Mayfield's credit, he transitioned well between Dave Canales and Coen, recording career highs in several passing categories this past season, though ideally, quarterbacks prefer stability within offensive systems.
"The Buccaneers can hire someone already on staff for a more seamless transition, but they may bring in an outside candidate like Coen, who came from Kentucky last offseason.
"Coming off his two best years as a pro, Mayfield should be able to rack up numbers with Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton under contract, but it's realistic to expect a drop-off in his production."
Mayfield is no stranger to a coaching change, as he has worked with seven different offensive coordinators in as many NFL seasons. He will just have to continue finding his rhythm with whoever replaces Coen, but with the Bucs' track record, they will have a chance to make a match made in heaven.
