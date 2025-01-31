Buccaneers to hire pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard as new offensive coordinator
After a search of six different candidates, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their next offensive coordinator — and he was right alongside the team all along.
NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday that the Buccaneers intend to hire their own pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard for their offensive coordinator spot. Grizzard will get the promotion after previous offensive coordinator Liam Coen fled to Jacksonville to become their next head coach earlier this month.
Bucs hire from within
Grizzard came to Tampa Bay with Liam Coen in 2024 to serve as the team's pass game coordinator on offense after coaching with the Miami Dolphins in various positions from 2017-23. Grizzard worked under head coach Mike McDaniel in Miami, so he could bring concepts from that offense as his own personal flare on top of the concepts Coen was running in Tampa Bay.
Grizzard handled the team's third-down offense, and he was not only highly successful there — he helped lead the Bucs to the best third-down offense in the league, converting on a staggering 51.11% of attempts. The Bucs hope he'll be able to continue that success in a full-time role.
This will be the fourth offensive coordinator in a row in Tampa Bay, with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales following up Byron Leftwich and new Jaguars HC Liam Coen following up Canales. Grizzard will now follow Coen, and he'll have a lot to follow up on in an attempt to lead Coen's top-five NFL offense to greater heights in 2025.
READ MORE: Buccaneers projected to draft Ohio State star wide receiver in 2025 NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Rob Gronkowski compares himself to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl
• Buccaneers urged to prioritize key addition who could upgrade rushing attack
• Rob Gronkowski makes decisive Super Bowl prediction between Chiefs, Eagles
• What are the Buccaneers' chances of returning to the NFL playoffs in 2025?