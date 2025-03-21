Former Buccaneers player named 'head scratcher' signing in 2025 free agency
Teams always try to make improvements in NFL free agency, and that can sometimes result in players getting a bit overpaid. Likewise, some signings that may seem strange on the surface have turned out to be home runs, and you never really know which is which until the players actually hit the field later on in the year.
It's fun to talk about, though, and it's still possible to make comparisons with other free agents of the same position and how much those players got paid. That was one of a number of topics ESPN pundits discussed in their latest free agency run down, as one of the topics was "head-scratching" free agent signings.
One analyst, Jeremy Fowler, went with a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center in Robert Hainsey. He chose the Jaguars and Hainsey's former OC Liam Coen bringing Hainsey in as his head-scratching pick for free agency.
"No other team was paying him $21 million over three years — he wasn't a starter last season. He has familiarity with coach Liam Coen from Tampa Bay, and you want to see quality veterans get paid. But the Jaguars probably could have gotten him for less," Fowler wrote.
It is true that Hainsey was not a starter last year — he started for the Buccaneers in 2022-23, but Tampa Bay felt as if they needed better line play and drafted Graham Barton before the 2024 season. Hainsey did step in for Barton against the New Orleans Saints early in the year, and he played quite well in relief, so he clearly still has some solid play in him. That being said, it's understandable to be cautious about a backup center taking a starting job and getting paid, even if he does know Liam Coen's system well.
As far as money is concerned, Hainsey's contract is interesting. He signed on a three-year deal worth $21 million with $13 million of that guaranteed. Compare that to former Colts center Ryan Kelly, who started 10 games last year — Kelly signed a two-year deal worth $18 million, and while his APY of $9 million a year is slightly more than Hainsey's $7 million, Kelly was only guaranteed $9.25 million of his deal. Additionally, Hainsey got just $1 million less than the Bucs gave guard Ben Bredeson on his three-year, $22 million deal, and Bredeson got $12.5 million guaranteed.
Time will tell whether or not Hainsey's deal will be worth it for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are trying to turn things around under Liam Coen. Hainsey may not have been good enough to start for the Bucs last year, but he could have the fresh start he needs in Jacksonville in a familiar offense.
READ MORE: New Buccaneers linebacker reveals ties to franchise legend
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
• Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
• Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery
• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings