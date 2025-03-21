Former Buccaneers QB stars in new commercial with Travis Hunter, Kevin Durant
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has certainly been busy since retirement.
He's become a broadcaster for FOX Sports, a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders (and a big hand in its day-to-day operations, apparently) and has delved into quite a few business ventures. Commercials have been a frequent part of those, and in a recent one, Brady has teamed up with quite a few big names.
DICK'S Sporting Goods recently released a new commercial that featured the former Bucs quarterback, but he had some company. The commercial saw Brady alongside internet personality IShowSpeed, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, gymnast Suni Lee and former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback and soon-to-be NFL draft pick Travis Hunter.
Brady played in Tampa Bay for three years, winning a Super Bowl his first year with the team and then posting a franchise-best 13 wins in 2021. His last Super Bowl victory has only served to cement his legend in the NFL sphere. That was enough to make him a mainstay in the NFL, and these commercials with other legendary athletes only serves to prove it.
Brady also has some ties to Travis Hunter through his ties to Hunter's quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who Brady has had a relationship with since Sanders was at Jackson State with his father Deion. Both players will be highly-touted prospects in the NFL Draft, and with Brady at the helm in Las Vegas, he could be re-united with one of them.
