Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Joins Raiders Coaching Search with Mark Davis
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for the fourth time in as many years and are now turning their attention to the Wild Card round of the playoffs where they will host the Washington Commanders in a rematch of Week 1 from Raymond James Stadium.
Tom Brady was a major piece in the beginning of this run of NFC South titles, and while he is no longer playing he had an integral part in building the culture that resides in Tampa Bay. Now, no longer on the playing field, Brady has taken some of his extra time to broadcast for FOX Sports for the next 10 years. However, Brady has also picked up another gig as he recently was approved to become a minority of the Las Vegas Raiders, joining longtime majority owner Mark Davis.
Brady's new venture in Sin City will get off to a hot start as one of his first opportunities to show his acumen has now arrived as the Raiders begin a search for a new head coach after the departure of Antonio Pierce.
It is unknown how integrated Brady will be in the search alongside Davis, but if anyone knows ball, its the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady's knowledge and understanding of what a good, and not-so-good, coaching relationship is will help tremendously in the Raiders getting their guy.
Brady's impact on the organization will be felt from here on out as he establishes himself as a voice amongst the rest of the decision-makers in Vegas. If Brady and the Raiders get it right, then the future should be bright for someone who has the majority of things turn to goal once he touches them.
