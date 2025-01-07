Buccaneers Running Back PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie for 2024 NFL Season
There were quite a few impressive rookies in the 2024 NFL Draft class, but if Pro Football Focus is to be believed, the best one plays in Tampa Bay.
PFF recently released its list of its highest-graded rookies in the 2024 regular season, and it's filled with talented first-round picks like Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, among others. But the No. 1 rookie overall for PFF this year was none other than Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who came in with a 90.6 overall ranking this year.
Here's what PFF writer Gordon McGuiness said about Irving:
"The Buccaneers' fourth-round rookie capped an outstanding debut season as the highest-graded rookie of 2024. He totaled 1,514 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his ability to excel both as a runner and receiver. He averaged an impressive 4.03 yards after contact per carry on the ground and forced 57 missed tackles on 207 rushing attempts."
Irving has been a huge reason why the Buccaneers' run game is currently third in the NFL in yards per carry — so, too, has rookie Graham Barton from the same class. Irving's status as PFF's highest-graded rookie is no small feat, as he's the only member of the top-five that was not a first-round pick.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was PFF's No. 2-ranked rookie this year, grading out at 89.6. As such, Pro Football Focus' No. 1 and No. 2 rookies will face off this Sunday night when the Buccaneers take on the Washington Commanders at home at 8 p.m.
