Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen's name has been floated as a head coaching candidate all season. And now, he has his first interview request.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been putting in requests since firing their head coach Doug Pederson on Monday, and on Tuesday morning, they officially requested to interview Coen. Jacksonville's request is the first for Coen in this hiring cycle.
2024 is Coen's first year as an offensive playcaller in the NFL, and it's been a rousing success. After serving under Sean McVay with the Rams and then calling plays for Kentucky at the college level, Coen came to Tampa Bay and immediately established a top-five offense in numerous metrics. Perhaps most impressive is how he's changed the run game, propelling Tampa Bay from a bottom-five rushing attack in 2023 to the No. 3 rushing game in the NFL by yards per attempt.
Jacksonville, meanwhile, has struggled. Two 9-8 campaigns in the last three years — one of which had made the playoffs — are lone bright spots, but it was Doug Pederson's third year this year that did him in, and the Jaguars let him go after a 4-13 showing. The Jaguars have a good base and some talented players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the retention of general manager Trent Baalke will likely cause quite a few head coaching candidates to balk at accepting the job.
2023 offensive coordinator Dave Canales left Tampa Bay after his first year to take a head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers. Now, at least one team has Coen in its sights — will he do the same?
