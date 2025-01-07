Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Interviewing for Patriots Head Coach Job
While current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been requested to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching job, a former Bucs OC is interviewing with the New England Patriots for their own head coaching vacancy.
Athletic reporter Mike Jones reported on Tuesday that the Patriots are interviewing former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job. Leftwich hasn't gotten a job in football since being fired by head coach Todd Bowles at the end of the 2022 season.
Leftwich was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, where the Buccaneers put up franchise-high numbers with quarterback Tom Brady and won a Super Bowl and an NFC South title. Leftwich led the Buccaneers to a No. 7 offense in 2020 and a No. 2 offense in 2021 in total yards, but that number careened down to No. 14 in 2022. The Bucs went 8-9 that year and were blown out in the first round of the playoffs, and Leftwich lost his job as a result.
Now, it looks as if he wants to get back into coaching, and he wants to do it at the highest level. The New England Patriots may or may not hire him after moving on from Jerod Mayo after just a year, but he has the chance to impress them on Tuesday.
