Former Buccaneers Head Coach Comments On Mike Evans' 11th Straight 1,000-Yard Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19 in Week 18 in a game that was a must-win in order for the franchise to lock up its fourth straight NFC South title and fifth straight playoff appearance. With the game in sight, after a turnover on downs by the Saints, the Bucs had under a minute left.
In any usual situation, the team would run the clock out, but this was anything but a normal situation. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans was just five yards away from reaching 1,000 yards receiving, so the Buccaneers awarded their star wideout with a catch at the end of the game to surpass the mark - tying him with Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards with 11.
The nod to Evans to inch him closer to an all-time NFL record and the reactions from fans, teammates, coaches, and everyone involved goes to show you how much he means to the Buccaneers' franchise. Evans work off the field only cements his legendary status, but people are finally starting to take notice of what Evans is accomplishing in his career after years of being in the shadows of other high-profile wide receivers.
One of those people who's eye was caught by what happened at the end of Week 18's game was former Buccaneers' head coach Jon Gruden, who shared his thoughts on the magical moment in Tampa Bay — first on X, and then in a lively rant on his Barstool Sports show.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Interviewing for Patriots Head Coach Job
Gruden spent seven years as the Buccaneers' head man before leaving and helped bring Tampa Bay its first-ever Super Bowl Championship. However, after news regarding Gruden's mishaps during his time as a head coach, the Bucs stripped Gruden's name from their Ring of Honor.
Recently, however, it seems that Gruden is getting back in the good graces of those in the sports and football world, as he made an appearance at a Bucs' game earlier this year as a guest of the Glazer family and currently holds a role with Barstool Sports. Gruden has always wanted to be close to coaching in his career, and he might have an opportunity arise in the not-too-distant future as his name continues to circulate around the league.
Mike Evans is one of the all-time greats to ever put on red and pewter, and he, along with the rest of the Buccaneers, will get their chance to continue etching their names in the history books when they take on the Washington Commanders in the first round of the playoffs.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Running Back PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie for 2024 NFL Season
• Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Saints Week 18
• Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy
• Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Saints Week 18