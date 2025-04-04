Former Buccaneers WR announces retirement
One of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history has decided to hang up his cleats for good.
Julio Jones, who dominated defenses for a decade as a star receiver for the Atlanta Falcons before brief stints with the Titans, Buccaneers, and Eagles, has announced his retirement from the NFL.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles offers major hint regarding Buccaneers' plan for NFL Draft
Jones started his retirement announcement by saying, "Today I'm announcing my retirement. It started when I was 8 years old. Just a kid from Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride."
Jones was the sixth overall selection of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Despite the fact that he hasn't been a major contributor on an NFL team for several years now, Jones deserves to be remembered as one of the most dominant receiving threats ever.
The 6'3", 220 pound Jones was a 5-time All-Pro (twice first team) and 7-time Pro-Bowler who averaged an incredible 87.9 receiving yards per game, which is the second highest mark of all time. Jones recorded 59 100-yard receiving games in his 13-year career, which is the third most in league history.
READ MORE: Legendary Hall of Famer sees greatness in Buccaneers All-Pro
Jones didn't have a major impact in his sole season playing in Tampa Bay, but he proved to be a strong veteran presence on the team and a true professional despite the lack of targets he received at that point of his career.
Although he didn't play for the Buccaneers for long, Julio Jones will forever be remembered as one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFC South history.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Popular play invented by Buccaneers' NFC rival still legal — for now
• Buccaneers shouldn't panic over Baker Mayfield
• Baker Mayfield has become a 'true leader' for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht sets the record straight on QB Kyle Trask