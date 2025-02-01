Get to know new Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through a number of talented candidates, but in the end, their new offensive coordinator was an internal hire.
The Bucs annoucned Friday that they're hiring pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to be their offensive coordinator after previous OC Liam Coen became the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Grizzard's familiarity with the staff and tutelage under a number of highly-regarded playcallers could continue to bring a high-powered offense to Tampa Bay like it was in 2024.
Here's how Grizzard's career has shaped out so far:
Yale (2012)
Grizzard played football at Yale from 2008-11 as a defensive back before becoming an assistant coach with the Bulldogs in 2012. That year, the Bulldogs went 2-8. Grizzard interned with the Carolina Panthers before moving on to Duke a year later.
Duke (2013-16)
Grizzard worked with quarterbacks at Duke as a quality control assistant. One of those quarterbacks was Daniel Jones in 2015-16 — during the last season Grizzard was there, Jones had his first full season starting at Duke, where he completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,836 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Blue Devils went 4-8 that year.
Miami Dolphins (2017-23)
Grizzard then transitioned to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, where he's spent most of his time in the league to date. Grizzard has worked under three Dolphins head coaches — Adam Gase, Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel. He served as an offensive quality control coach under Gase and Flores before Flores promoted him to wide receivers coach in 2020. He was in that role for two years, and he helped develop Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, who caught for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns in the year Grizzard was wide receivers coach.
Under coach Mike McDaniel, Grizzard once again became an offensive quality control coach. Grizzard helped McDaniel lead the No. 6 offense in the NFL in yards per game in 2022 (364.5) and the No. 1 offense in the NFL by yards per game in 2023 (401.3).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024-Present)
That leads us to where we are now. Grizzard came in as the Buccaneers' pass game coordinator under Liam Coen, where the Buccaneers had the No. 4 offense in the league in pass yards per game (246.7) and boasted the league's best completion percentage (71.82%). Grizzard was also in charge of third downs, per Coen, and he helped lead the Bucs to the best third down conversion percentage in the NFL at 51.11%.
Now, he's set to widen his control as offensive coordinator in 2025, and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table from his previous football coaching stops.
