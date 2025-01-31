Todd Bowles makes statement on Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator hire
Tampa Bay has done its due diligence in finding its next offensive coordinator after the departure of Liam Coen, who left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They interviewed plenty of young, talented coaches from around the league but ultimately decided to stay in-house, promoting former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to the OC position.
Grizzard, in his lone season with the Bucs as pass game coordinator, helped the team's passing game while overseeing the third-down offense that ranked first in the NFL in conversion percentage (50.9%). Grizzard, alongside Coen, assisted in the turnaround of the offense in 2024 reaching top-five in multiple NFL categories including scoring (4th), yards per play (4th), yards per pass attempt (5th), completion percentage (2nd), passing yards (3rd), passing touchdowns (T-2nd), passer rating (4th), and first downs (3rd) while working with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Following the official announcement of Grizzard as the franchise's next offensive coordinator, Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles released a statement citing Grizz's innovation and familiarity as key reasons for his hire.
READ MORE: New Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard excelled in one huge stat in 2024
"Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that. His familiarity with our offense, our players and the staff will ensure the continuity that is crucial for sustained success."
Before joining the Buccaneers this season, Grizzard grew up through the ranks of coaching after playing defensive back at Yale. He began at the collegiate level with the Duke Blue Devils as a graduate assistant and quality control coach where he worked closely with quarterback Daniel Jones from 2013-2016 before heading off to the NFL to join the Miami Dolphins.
Once to the NFL level in Miami, Grizzard spent seven years with the organization serving as both a quality control coach and eventually the wide receivers coach. During his time in Miami, Grizzard saw a winning record in four of the seven seasons with two playoff appearances and helped mentor/develop Jaylen Waddle who, during his rookie season, set the then-NFL rookie reception record in 2021 with 104 catches for a franchise rookie record 1,015 receiving yards.
Grizzard is one of the up-and-coming young talents in the coaching sphere and will look to bring his fresh ideas and innovation to an already potent offense with tons of playmakers at his disposal. The Buccaneers have had success with bringing in young coaches to the position, and the hope is that Grizzard will provide a smooth transition following the departure of Liam Coen.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran starter at risk of being released
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Ex-Buccaneers Tom Brady, Derrick Brooks named to all-time Super Bowl roster
• Buccaneers to hire pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard as new offensive coordinator
• Buccaneers NFC South rival Saints zeroing in on new head coach
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named loser of NFL coaching cycle after Liam Coen bolts