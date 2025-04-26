Get to know Buccaneers second-round pick Benjamin Morrison
The Bucs moved to the defensive side of the ball on Day 2 of the NFL Draft after selecting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round on Thursday night. In the second round, Tampa Bay selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison at pick No. 53.
Here is a closer look at what the Bucs second round pick in the NFL Draft brings to the table:
Name: Benjamin Morrison
Position: CB
College: Notre Dame
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 193
Class: Junior
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Biography
Morrison has football in his blood. His dad, Darryl Morrison, was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1993 and played there for four years as teammates with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Benjamin was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up there most of his life before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2015. He attended Brophy College Prep in high school and finished his senior season as a four-star recruit. After receiving offers from numerous top schools such as Alabama, LSU, Michigan and more, he committed to Notre Dame.
Morrison started nine games as a true freshman for the Fighting Irish and hauled in six interceptions with 10 pass breakups. He had three picks and 13 pass breakups ups his sophomore year — however, his junior year was cut short after a hip injury that required season-ending surgery. He was touted as a potential top 15 pick before the injury occurred and is a ball hawk in the back end.
Combine Measurements
Morrison wasn't able to particpate at the NFL Combine, as he was not medically cleared at the time. However, he did do all the measurements. He held an open workout for NFL teams on April 22 to check in on his progress but did not run the 40-yard dash. He did not qualify for a RAS score.
Scouting Report
Morrison has a natural feel for coverage, showing excellent leverage and active hands in press and good awareness and trigger in zone. He is patient in off coverage and has excellent route recognition skills and processing speed to read route combinations. He's a ball hawk that tracks the ball incredibly well and is competitive through the catch point. However, he displays tight hips, needs refinement in his tackling technique, can get grabby when he gets beat, and he'll struggle to get off blocks with just average play strength. Medical concerns are real with two hip surgeries and a shoulder surgery in the past four years. In six games last season, he had 20 tackles and four pass breakups, but he has 27 deflections and nine interceptions over his three years at Notre Dame.
How he fits: Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL Combine he wanted ballhawks, and Morrison is known for his ball skills with nine interceptions throughout his collegiate career. He has some flexibility to play inside, but he projects as an outside corner for the Bucs. He has been medically cleared after a hip injury derailed his junior season, and would be a steal in the third round for the Bucs if he's there. I wouldn't be surprised if he went much earlier, but there are concerns about his durability and his hip holding up. He met with the team for a formal interview at the Combine.
READ MORE: Buccaneers reportedly received trade calls before selecting Ohio State WR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' first round pick eager to learn from NFL's best: 'It's a blessing'
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named Day 1 winner from the NFL Draft
• WATCH: New Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka gets his draft call