Get to know Buccaneers first round pick Emeka Egbuka
Day 1w of the NFL Draft is over, and the Buccaneers pulled a shocker when they selected an offensive player in the first round over perceived needs on defense. At pick number 19, Tampa Bay took one of the best wide receivers in the draft in Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka.
Here’s a closer look at what the Bucs No. 19 NFL Draft pick brings to the table.
Name: Emeka Egbuka
Position: WR
College: Ohio State
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 201
Class: Senior
Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington
Biography
Embuka was born in Tacoma, Washington, and grew up in Steilacoom as a multisport athlete. Playing football at Steilacoom High School, he quickly established himself as a top wide receiver in the state. As a five-star recruit, he received multiple offers but eventually decided to commit to Ohio State due to their success at developing receivers over the years.
When speaking with Egbuka after he was selected, he mentioned he was recruited by Buccaneers wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon when McClendon was a coach at Oregon.
"I was recruited by the wide receivers coach (Bryan McClendon) kind of while I was in high school when he was bouncing around and spent some time in the college space, so I knew him from way back when I was 15-16 years old," Egbuka said. "We were able to reminisce on some of those times. In the meeting I had at the combine with the Bucs, we were kind of just getting to know each other, also talked a little bit of ball, watched a little bit of film. I have very fond memories of it. It was a great time and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”
Egbuka broke out for the Buckeyes in his sophomore season with 74 receptions, 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed three games to an ankle injury in his junior year, but bounced back last year with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ended his time at Ohio State as the all-time receptions leader with 205 catches and second in yardage with 2,868 yards. He was named a team captain in his final year and has been described as a perfectionist and a true pro by Bucs general manager Jason Licht.
"He’s a true pro, mature beyond his years, perfectionist...," Licht said.
Combine Measurements
Egbuka did not light up the board with his combine measurements in any one area, but his overall measurements showcase his well-rounded athleticism. Here's what his RAS Score looks like:
Scouting Report
Egbuka is a pro-ready, complete receiver with excellent football IQ. He knows how to set up routes and dictate coverage to gain separation and get open. He displays tremendous ball-tracking skills to turn and locate the ball and high-point the catch with strong hands. He's always working back to the quarterback and was a threat in the red zone.
Conversely, Egbuka can get redirected in press coverage by more physical corners, doesn't have high-end acceleration, and can be a little tight-hipped in and out of his breaks. He isn't much of a YAC threat, and could do a better job sustaining blocks.
