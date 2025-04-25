Buccaneers reportedly received trade calls before selecting Ohio State WR
Love it or hate it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected one of the more pro-ready players in this year's NFL Draft by taking Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick.
Defense was on the minds of many, but the Bucs bumped the mock drafts and will focus on defense throughout the rest of their remaining five picks on Days 2 and 3.
Egbuka is one of the best route runners in this draft with great hands to match. Add in the fact that he does the dirty work in the run game and the character of a team-first mentality, and it is easy to see why Tampa Bay was so high on him despite already having a loaded wide receiver room.
One option the Buccaneers had before making the pick of Egbuka was the ability to trade down and receive extra draft capital if they saw themselves able to pick up another option on their draft board. Ultimately, that didn't happen, but according to the Dan Patrick Show, it could have been a real possibility as both the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams were interested in moving up into the Bucs' slot.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers potential targets and best fits: NFL Draft Day 2
As it was reported, it seems as if the Texans and Rams were both interested in trading up to get Egbuka. While it may be hard to confirm, Jason Licht seemed to insinuate that this was the case on Friday when introducing Emeka Egbuka:
"A lot of people wanted [Egbuka]," Licht said. "I’m glad we didn’t get cute and try to trade back."
Luckily for the Bucs, they were able to get Egbuka where they did, as there was no chance he was making it out of the first round based on all the information we have now. Egbuka will look to step in and learn quickly, and should be able to rapidly step in and help contribute immediately for the Buccaneers in his rookie season.
READ MORE: How did Buccaneers' NFC South rivals fair in first round of the NFL Draft?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
