WATCH: New Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka gets his draft call
Watching draft calls never gets old. College football players achieving their dreams on draft night is a sight to behold, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans likely are excited to watch their own newest draft pick get his name called by general manager Jason Licht on Day 1.
The Buccaneers are always happy to provide the audio every year, of course, and that was no different for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers shocked Tampa Bay fans by drafting wideout Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State, adding yet another receiver to an already-stacked room featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan.
You can see Egbuka get the call from Licht and head coach Todd Bowles here below:
Egbuka spoke with reporters later that night, and he went more in-depth about the draft call he received.
"I was just like, I don’t know. I was watching the screen and then I was holding my phone in my hand and it started buzzing. The dots didn’t click right away and then I looked down and I see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on my phone so I answered the call," Egbuka said, "My mom started freaking out. She started saying, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’ And then my dad is yelling, so it was a very high-octane moment but it was a feeling like no other.”
Egbuka was a big producer at Ohio State, catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He finished his career with the Buckeyes as the school's all-time reception leader (205), and now, he looks to take those talents to Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Buccaneers receive draft grade for Ohio State wide receiver pick in NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• BREAKING: Buccaneers draft Ohio State wide receiver in shocking pick
• Lions star surpasses Buccaneers safety with historic payday
• Buccaneers running back stirs rumors regarding franchise future
• Buccaneers just outside Top 10 in new power rankings ahead of NFL draft