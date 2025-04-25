Buccaneers' first round pick eager to learn from NFL's best: 'It's a blessing'
One of the most surprising picks of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday took place when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall selection. It wasn't surprising because of when Egbuka was drafted, but moreso where he was drafted.
With established stars like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, in addition to impressive second-year player Jalen McMillan already on the roster, the Buccaneers came into the draft boasting one of the league's most talented wide receiver rooms.
However, Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht stuck to his board and drafted the player he believed was worth that sort of investment, regardless of what position he plays. Instead of prioritizing the position he felt his team needed most, he prioritized the football player he believed in most.
Shortly after the pick was announced, Egbuka met with the media (via Zoom call) to discuss his draft experience, his skill set and a variety of other topics.
Naturally, Egbuka was asked about having the opportunity to join such an illustrious cast of wide receivers in Tampa Bay. His answer showed great understanding and respect for the opportunity he's been given.
"Chris and Mike, they have done it at a very high level for a very long time which is something that I’m looking to doing in my NFL career as well." Egbuka said. "I think just being able to learn from them, just the in and outs of NFL football, and just to pick their brains and stuff. I’m a student of the game, I love learning about it, so having those guys in the room with me is a blessing, so I’m super glad to be a part of it."
Egbuka didn't only pay tribute to the veteran receivers, though. He also took a moment to acknowledge WR Jalen McMillan, who the Bucs selected in the third round last year.
"I’ve known him since I was in high school as well. We’ve been friends for a long time so just watching him do his thing at UW and now getting to join him as a teammate, it’s going to be really fun. Amazing wide receiver room."
Egbuka also took a moment to show some love to his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, stating, "Having a quarterback that’s able to just put it up, trust you, which I know Baker can do, I’m just really excited to get started."
After listening to Emeka Egbuka speak, it immediately becomes clear that he's going to fit right in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room. Not just because of how he plays the game on the field, but how he conducts himself off of it.
