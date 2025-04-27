Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers seventh-round pick Tez Johnson
After spending four straight picks on defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers switched things up in the seventh round and went back to the offensive side of the ball for their final selection of the NFL Draft. At pick No. 235, the Bucs selected Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson.
Get to know Buccaneers seventh-round pick Tez Johnson:
Name: Tez Johnson
Position: Slot Receiver
School: Oregon
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 154
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
Hometown: Pinson, Alabama
Biography
Johnson had a rough childhood but found sports as a way of escape from it all. It was there he met Coach Patrick Nix, his high school football coach, who helped get him back on track when trouble in school started. He moved in with the Nix family and quickly struck up a bond with current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. The temporary move turned into a permanent one, where Johnson became an "adopted son." Johnson went to Pinson Valley High, where he started as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver and becoming Nix's best friend not just off the field, but in the passing game as well. In his senior season in high school, he hauled in 62 catches for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning all-state honors.
As a three-star recruit, he received several offers but wound up committing to Troy, which was close to home. He had his freshman season cut short due to COVID, but was highly productive his next two seasons, leading the team in receiving yards both years. With two years of eligibility remaining, he made the decision to enter the transfer portal and chose his dream school, Oregon, which also reunited him with Nix for one season. The duo picked up where they left off in high school, with Johnson going off for 86 receptions (a school record), 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nix left for the NFL, but Johnson stayed and put together another excellent year with the Ducks, totaling 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, Johnson led all FBS players in yards after the catch with 1,353 yards.
Combine Measurables
Johnson had an expectedly low RAS score mainly due to his size. His 40 time was lower than expected, but he plays much faster on the field. He showed excellent explosion with great numbers in the broad jump and vertical leap and did very well in the agility testing as well.
Scouting Report
Johnson is a quick, explosive slot receiver who, despite his size, knows how to win. He can start and stop on a dime, utilizing sharp cuts to create instant separation from defenders. A crisp route runner, he knows how to use leverage and plays good tempo and awareness to find soft spots in the defense, and is strong at the catch point. Lethal with the ball in his hands, he gets up to top speed quickly and is a threat in the return game.
Despite that, his size does present limitations when facing more physical corners and when he's asked to block. He will struggle with contested catch situations and has a smaller catch radius and will too frequently double catch or body corral passes, leading to drops. He can be guilty of telegraphing his routes and will need to expand his route tree.
How he fits: Johnson is a small, speedy wideout who can do damage from the slot. He knows how to run sharp routes and leverages corners to get open. He's a weapon in the screen game with the ability to rip off big runs due to his size, speed, and elusiveness. He'll bring a different element to the Bucs offense and could be a gadget-like player as he develops into a more rounded wide receiver. He also offers electric return ability, averaging 8.9 yards per punt return, including an 85-yard touchdown. Johnson was teammates with Bucs running back Bucky Irving at Oregon. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
READ MORE: Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker
• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR