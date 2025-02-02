Green Bay Packers star gives Buccaneers WR Mike Evans props at Pro Bowl Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans' career has spoken for itself. He's never had a season where he didn't catch for 1,000 yards, and he's remained one of the most consistent receiving threats in the NFL since entering the league in 2014.
He doesn't need anyone to tell him that, but it's nice when someone does. Evans has been at the Pro Bowl for most of the week practicing with the NFC's squad, and he got a pretty big compliment from Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs complimented Evans' "aura" and remarked that his consistency will land him in the Hall of Fame one day.
"Most aura? I said [I'm gonna] give it to you," Jacobs said. "You've got to give it to the guy that's been dominating consistently. Your ass is gonna be in the Hall of Fame, bro."
Game recognizes game, as they say, so it comes as no surprise that someone of Jacobs' caliber would shout out Evans for all he's done in the NFC. Evans has one more year left on his current contract with the Bucs, and he'll look to continue his 1,000 streak and take his aura to the end zone plenty in 2025.
