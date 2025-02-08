Greg Olsen doesn't hate watching Tom Brady call games: 'I don't have any personal animosity'
Tom Brady and Greg Olsen each played for NFC South rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, respectively, but they also have both served as the top color commentator for FOX Sports. However, things got a bit tense once Brady entered the booth in 2024, beginning his 10-year contract with the sports network, ultimately replacing Olsen as the color commentator for FOX — relegating the latter to the lesser games on Sunday.
Last week, Olsen spoke on his feelings towards the situation, and during that, he expressed missing calling the big games amongst other things that some took as a personal shot towards Brady. Now, with both Olsen and Brady in New Orleans for the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles, Olsen went on Good Morning Football to set the record straight on his comments regarding the situation between himself and the greatest quarterback of all time.
READ MORE: Ex-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston explains origin behind infamous 'Eat A W' speech
"I want to be very clear, you know. And I know my comments last week kind of took on a crazy storm. I actually talked to Tom, I've talked to Tom regularly throughout the season," Olson said. "We've gotten to know each other really well, I have a ton of respect for him which goes without saying as a player.
"But like, I've enjoyed getting to know him as a guy since he's joined FOX. So like, this whole narrative of like I hate watching him call games and all that is not true. So here I am, on national TV, setting the record."
While the sting of being pushed down a level at your job is absolutely there, it is hard to imagine someone such as Olsen holding a grudge against someone else just because of that. Olsen is one of the most likable personalities in the sport and Brady is just getting started in creating his own image outside of being the best quarterback to ever play the game.
Olsen allowing Brady to move at his own pace while offering him advice when needed is a great working dynamic and Olsen, despite how some may take it, doesn't hold any animosity towards Brady for what ultimately transpired. The two are moving forward and it's likely we won't be hearing much more of this situation as Brady is now fully entrenched in his role.
Brady will be joined by Kevin Burkhardt for the call of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and will also link in Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi from the sidelines.
READ MORE: Saints DE Cam Jordan sends message to Buccaneers fans during Super Bowl week
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs speaks on 'whirlwind' Liam Coen saga
• New Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard sends message to Bucs fans
• Former NFL general manager likes Myles Garrett trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• Drew Brees gives honest take on Tom Brady’s transition to broadcasting