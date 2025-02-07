Former NFL general manager likes Myles Garrett trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The NFL world got some big news recently, as it was reported that Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the club.
The request makes sense. Garrett is an absolute game-wrecker and can change the course of any given game with his presence in the backfield. On top of that, the Browns finished last season with a 3-14 record as one of the worst teams in the league.
Many teams will pounce at the change of landing Garrett, but the Browns will also make the best move for their future as a club. For trade suitors, being able to offer a package that makes sense for both sides will be crucial.
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be suitors for Garrett? Recently, former NFL general manager Thomas Dimitroff made a recent appearance with WDAE radio and was asked about the Buccaneers potentially striking a deal for the superstar. He listed the club as a good fit for the edge rusher.
“I think Jason Licht has a really good understanding of the trenches,” Dimitroff said. “And I have a great deal of respect for him. And I think he goes in there and he knows that this would be a legit type of move that would set that team up for years to come.”
With a quarterback like Baker Mayfield providing stability under center, Dimitroff — who spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots — understands the flexibility the Buccaneers have to make a splash of a deal like this.
Will Garrett be expensive in a trade? Absolutely. He'd also be well worth the price with the impact he would make off the edge for Tampa Bay.
Whether or not the Buccaneers pursue or strike a deal for the Browns' All-Pro is unknown, though time will tell how aggressive they want to be in making moves moving forward.
