Saints DE Cam Jordan sends message to Buccaneers fans during Super Bowl week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been plagued by the New Orleans Saints for a good part of their franchise history, but recently, those tides have turned. The Bucs are 5-1 against the Saints since 2022, and the Bucs have won the NFC South four years in a row.
That hasn't stopped one of the fanbase's prominent villains in Cameron Jordan from continuing to poke fun at Bucs fans, though. In recent memory, he's been known for this comment about Tampa Bay going "back to where Tampa Bay has been" during the 2023 Pro Bowl — since that comment, no one but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has won the NFC South.
So of course, Jordan elected to stir the pot a bit more when asked by Tampa Bay's own WDAE what he would say to Bucs fans who consider the Saints their biggest rival.
"That's good for you, I guess," Jordan said. "Sure. I don't know what to tell you — our biggest rival is the Falcons, but if you wanna hate us too, that's fine."
Jordan's answer does make sense. The Falcons and Saints have a storied rivalry in the NFC South, and additionally, the two have been locked in a fierce battle for second place in the division for the last four years while the Bucs have won it every time.
Buccaneers fans will hope that's the case in 2025 once again. The Atlanta Falcons will head into the year with Raheem Morris and Michael Penix Jr. likely at the helm under center, while New Orleans' quarterback situation is unknown and it's still looking for a new head coach at this point in the offseason.
