Greg Olsen opens up about Tom Brady replacing him at Fox for Super Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are natural rivals since they reside in the NFC South, but the two are tied together a lot more than one might think. The Panthers and Bucs haven't quite gotten to the point that the Bucs have with the Falcons and Saints but there is still that dislike of one another due to fighting for a division crown.
Just last season, the two franchises came tied together more than ever before as Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Dave Canales left to take the head coaching job with the Panthers. However, there is more behind this tie-in of organizations.
Following former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's retirement, he signed a 10-year deal with FOX Sports to become their top color commentator on Sundays. Brady's deal was seen as a huge win for him and FOX, but for former Panthers' legend Greg Olsen it was a bit of a shot to the gut as Brady would be filling the role that he held for a prominent amount of time.
With Brady now set to be on the call for the biggest football game in the world, the Super Bowl, the former Carolina Panther sat down with The Athletic's Joseph Person to discuss his feelings towards Brady taking the shoes he formerly wore.
READ MORE: Pete Carroll reveals Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's role in Las Vegas Raiders QB search
"I don’t think resentment’s probably accurate. But I also think it’s not too far off, if I’m being honest. I don’t have any ill will — there’s no personal resentment towards Tom, or obviously K.B. (Kevin Burkhardt) and Erin (Andrews). I still talk to all of them fairly regularly. I’m hoping to see them next week down in New Orleans and grab dinner or a drink and just kind of shoot the s—, catch up."
It has to hurt to have the rug yanked out from underneath you without even having been given a chance. Olsen was one of the best in the game when it came to broadcasting and the fans resounded that statement over the years, but unfortunately, Brady is Brady, and for FOX that was an easy decision. However, it is good to know that Olsen has no ill will towards anyone involved — which speaks to the character of who Olsen is, something that many of us grew up watching and appreciating.
Olsen continued with his statement by digging a bit deeper into how it has affected him since Brady took over, ever-so realizing that he misses being in the big moments.
"But yeah, it’s hard to sit there and watch games that over the last couple of years you were preparing for and you were calling. And then you’re sitting there on your couch and you’re watching the game, you’re almost kind of broadcasting the game in your brain... you’re kinda driving yourself crazy with all these what-if scenarios as you’re watching the game. It’s very hard now to watch the games and just sit back and watch," Olsen told Person.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Assistant GM John Spytek offers glowing review of Tampa Bay tenure
It is hard to imagine going from being at the top of your game and then suddenly you are pushed to the bench. Olsen, who is oh very familiar with the game of football, can understand this as it's eerily similar to what happens to an NFL player if a player better than them comes in or they are ending the near of their career.
Brady has had bumps in the road through his first season of broadcasting live games, but he is sure to improve now that he is comfortable in the booth and understands the minute nuances that go into being a great broadcaster. Olsen has plenty of experience and still is in the game, but the fans and those who enjoy the game would love for him to get some more airtime. Either way, things are the way they are now and both Olsen and Brady will meet up once the pair make their way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Liam Coen’s awkward debut goes viral as former Bucs OC butchers Jaguars ‘Duuuval'
• Buccaneers linked to Ole Miss pass rusher in mock draft
• Former Bucs OC Liam Coen wants to 'plant some roots' in Jacksonville with Jaguars
• Liam Coen breaks silence on leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars head coach role