Pete Carroll reveals Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's role in Las Vegas Raiders QB search
When Tom Brady was announced as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, plenty of eyebrows were raised.
Not just because he is the greatest quarterback of all time, and one of most recognizable athletes in the world, but because he's also paid a lot of money to be an objective broadcaster for FOX. Questions about a potential conflict of interest have been raised, but with the NFL owners having already approved Brady's ownership stake, any such concerns seem to have faded into the shadows.
The Raiders have already had a busy and productive offseason. First, they hired longtime Buccaneers front office executive John Spytek to become their new General Manager. Just last week, they announced the hiring of former Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll.
Based on Brady's respect for Pete Carroll and his strong relationship with John Spytek, it's fair to assume that the seven-time Super Bowl Champion had a strong influence on those decisions. That said, there has been little to no commentary regarding what Brady's role really is within the organization.
On Monday, John Spytek and Pete Carroll held a joint press conference introducing themselves to the local media in Las Vegas. When Carroll was speaking, he became the first person to offer any real insight into what Tom Brady's role is behind the scenes.
Speaking specifically about the team's search for their next quarterback, Carroll said , "We're going to lean on Tom [Brady] as much as we possibly can for his insight."
In all reality, it would be utterly ridiculous if the Las Vegas Raiders didn't plan to utilize Tom Brady's expertise when it comes to evaluating options at the quarterback position. Although there hasn't been a clear description of his influence in the hirings of John Spytek and Pete Carroll, it's now been stated on the record that Brady will be heavily involved of the team's search for their next quarterback.
