Liam Coen breaks silence on leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars head coach role
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for a new offensive coordinator after former OC Liam Coen secretly met with the Jacksonville Jaguars to take their head coaching job. Lots of Bucs fans are upset with the events that led to him doing so, but it seems like Coen has nothing but love for his last NFL stop.
Coen was introduced to the NFL world as Jacksonville's head coach on Monday, and the first question he got during his introductory press conference was about his tenure in Tampa Bay. The first thing Coen did was thank the organization for the opportunity to gain NFL experience.
"The opportunity to coach in Tampa was a phenomenal one, to get my feet wet in the NFL as an offensive coordinator, and I thank them so much for that opportunity," Coen said.
But although he was thankful for that opportunity — and was initially set to continue with it by being the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history in Tampa Bay — Coen ended up taking a different one in Jacksonville after some convincing but Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
Coen said that Jacksonville became rapidly more and more appealing to him throughout the process.
"It started to become more clear every hour that this was an opportunity you can't pass up, for so many different reasons," Coen said. "And you ultimately want to do what's truly best for you and your family, and that's what this came down to."
There's a lot of love from Coen for his time in Tampa Bay, but he was given the chance to become one of 32 NFL head coaches, and he made sure to take it this first chance he got.
"I will always love and remember those guys in Tampa. My players, those guys, love them to death," Coen said. "But this is and opportunity to also go and do it with some new guys and to go reach and touch people, because that's what teaching and coaching is."
