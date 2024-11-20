How Likely is it That Mike Evans Plays Sunday for Buccaneers vs. Giants?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a whirlwind of a season thus far.
Of the 10 games they've played, none have had as much of an impact as the 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Not because the Bucs lost to the Ravens, but because they lost two of their best players in the process.
Early in the game, Mike Evans caught his 100th career TD on a 25-yard reception to give the Bucs the lead. Not long after, Mayfield hit a streaking Mike Evans in the endzone again for what would have been his second score of the game, but the future hall-of-famer crumbled to the ground in obvious pain as the ball trickled out of his grasp and onto the natural grass surface at Raymond James Stadium.
Evans was questionable leading up to that game with a hamstring injury, and although it was obvious he was in pain when catching that first touchdown, his coach opted to keep him in the game. And as the old saying goes, when you play with fire, you're going to get burned. Which is exactly what happened when he was forced to leave the game.
Ultimately, that decision cost the Buccaneers their best offensive weapon for the foreseeable future. Not to mention Chris Godwin, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury with just over a minute remaining in that same game, was lost for the season. So it wasn't exactly a shock when the Bucs proceeded to drop their next three games without their two best offensive weapons.
Although Chris Godwin's diagnosis was clear, Mike Evans' was far less concrete. Soft tissue injuries, especially hamstrings, vary significantly depending on a plethora of factors. Meanwhile, the Bucs who are always tight-lipped about injury, weren't allowing any specific information to leak out of the building regarding Evans' progress.
On Monday, we finally got some clarity regarding Evans' recovery when he was spotted on the field participating in a light 'bonus practice' with his teammates.
Not only that, but according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Evans stated that he could have potentially taken the field vs. San Francisco in Week 10, but instead decided to focus on returning in Week 12 vs. the New York Giants.
Considering Mike Evans' injury was more than likely made worse by staying in the game vs. the Ravens back in Week 7, Bucs fans should rejoice in the fact that he gave himself an extra couple of weeks to make sure he is close to full strength when he retakes the field with his teammates.
Although we are yet to receive any official announcement from the team regarding Mike's status heading into next Sunday's game in New York, it sure sounds like Baker Mayfield's top target will be back in action for the Bucs as they try to right the ship and make a late season push for the postseason.
